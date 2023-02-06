Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 6th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 6th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Bugs is an adult male American Bulldog. He is fully vetted, is current on vaccinations, and will be neutered before heading to his new family. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Jasper is an adult medium, male domestic with medium hair. He is litter trained, fully vetted, and neutered so he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mustang Sally is an adult female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. Sally isn’t fond of being handled and is a bit shy. She would fare well in a home with minimal activity and noise so she can relax and settle down. A family familiar with socializing strays would be very beneficial to Sally. Once this sweet girl realizes she’s in her forever home, her personality should start to shine!

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Carter and Cooper are a bonded pair of one-year-old siblings. They were very shy the first year of their lives and that might have quite possibly caused them to be passed by for adoption. They have blossomed under the wonderful care of the rescue folks and have turned into the friendliest boys, always seeking attention!

The rescue feels that they will continue to blossom with their own forever family! They are fully vetted, FELV/FIV neg, deworming, on flea and tick prevention, litter trained and neutered. These two are fun, playful and keep each other company and entertained.



They can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is approximately a year and a half old possibly Pit mix. This loveable, silly guy is still looking for his forever home. There is nothing wrong here with him, he is fully vetted, neutered, and housetrained.

He is just so full of life and excitement about anything( which is amazing since this sweet boy was dumped at a truck stop when he was 6-7 weeks old) and very happy, especially with his people, (did we say he loves people?) that his energy levels get a bit high. But the great folks at the rescue have been working diligently with him and he has made so much improvement!

Drako prefers to be the only pet in the home so he can be the center of your affection and attention. This wonderful guy just needs a family with a strong alpha leader not afraid to set boundaries and give Drako all the tools to help him become his best self! He will be an outstanding hiking and jogging buddy too! Drako just wants the chance to be loved!

Look no further for your new best friend!!! Come meet him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, hwww.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is a handsome 4-and-a-half-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, crate and house trained, and good with other dogs with proper introductions, but does typically prefer male dogs and he loves children! He does need a cat-free home.

He is a happy, energetic guy and is super curious about all activities that kids are doing. He has to investigate and likes being part of the group! He is super loving and just wants to please his people. A big yard for him to play in would be perfect!!

Atlas can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Madea is a young, medium size female Terrier mix and she is still looking for her forever home. She is friendly, playful, smart, and funny! She is house and crate-trained, fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and Heartworm negative.

Madea loves to play with her foster siblings and would enjoy having a playmate. Madea rarely barks but does get a bit vocal when she is running around playing. She does settle down nicely too! She loves car rides and outings and does well with friendly, respectful children. She is always smiling and up for any adventure! She will be a wonderful, loving addition to your family!

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ryder is an adorable 2-year-old mix breed. He just loves people, is very good with dogs, is fully vetted and neutered. Ryder absolutely loves his “blankey” and it goes where he goes.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Puddie is a 9 or 10-year-old female cat looking for her forever home. She is spayed, fully vetted, shots updated, and litter trained. She is good with children and gets along with calm dogs. She would prefer to be the only cat in the house so she can have all the attention and affection. Puddie enjoys sitting in the window watching the squirrels and birds. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jolene is a very loving and sweet female Boxer/Black Mouth Cur mix. She is quiet, gentle, smart, and loves affection. She is in the process of being fully vetted, spayed, and almost house-trained. Jolene would do well in a calm home with other easy-going dogs and children.

She is very loving but since she was abandoned her confidence is a bit lacking, so a loving, patient family willing to keep working with her and helping her build her confidence will be ideal. As she learns to trust and become more confident she will be a fabulous member of your family.

If you think she will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Aurora is a stunning 2-year-old Cane Corso mix. She is house-trained and crate trained but will require a heavy-duty crate. She is spayed, microchipped, fully vetted, heartworm negative, and up to date on Heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

She does well with other dogs however she does play rough and rowdy! A home check will be required, along with proof of a heavy-duty crate. There is also a free training evaluation from Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of service from ParaPooper Scoopers if you reside in their service area.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/aurora or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org