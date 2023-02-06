Clarksville Police Department arrests Brandon Jenkins of Clarksville for Florida Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On January 30th, 2023, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Homicide Unit and notified them that they were conducting a missing person/homicide investigation in their jurisdiction and they had a person of interest identified that was from Clarksville Tennessee.

On Friday, February 3rd, Sergeant Newman, the homicide sergeant for CPD, was notified that 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins of Clarksville had an active warrant for his arrest in Broward County Florida with full extradition.

Members of CPD’s Tactical Unit, detectives with the homicide unit, and agents with the special operations unit worked in unison to take Mr. Jenkins into custody without incident.

Mr. Jenkins was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Broward County SO press release.

Two Arrested After Man Missing From Tamarac Found Dead

PIO Number: 23-2-9 (23-1-31)

BSO Case Number: 07-2301-003065

Date: January 21st, 2023

Time: 3:10pm

Jurisdiction: See narrative

Place of Occurrence: See narrative

Victim: Gianni Coto, 28, 09/12/94, Tamarac (DECEASED)

Suspect(s):

(1) Brandon Jenkins, 29, 10/04/1993, male, 2139 Amadeus Dr., Clarksville, Tennessee

(2) Trinity Bownes, 31, 01/06/1992, female, 8900 N.W. 77th Ct., Tamarac

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives, in conjunction with BSO Missing Persons Unit, arrested two people in connection to the murder of a man who went missing from Tamarac in late January.

A missing persons news release was issued for 28-year-old Gianni Coto on January 25, after he was reported missing by a family member. He was last seen Saturday, January 21, near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court in Tamarac.

Through investigative methods, detectives determined that Coto went to the residence of his estranged wife, Trinity Bownes on January 21. According to investigators, while at the residence, Coto and Bownes became involved in an argument, and at some point Coto was fatally stabbed. Brandon Jenkins was also at the residence and became involved in the incident. After Coto was killed, his remains were buried off of State Road 60 in Indian River County.

On January 30th, with the assistance of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, BSO detectives located Coto’s body. His remains were transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s (ME) Office for an autopsy.

On February 1st, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two suspects. Jenkins was taken into custody in Tennessee by the Clarksville Police Department on Feb. 3, 2023. A day later, Bownes turned herself into the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in California. Both suspects are expected to be extradited to Broward County to face charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

At this time, the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

The following law enforcement agencies provided many resources during the investigation and the arrests: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, Clarksville Tennessee Police Department’s Homicide Unit, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Beach Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.