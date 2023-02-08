Repairs to be made to Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Park statue of Melpomene

Hopkinsville, KY – Dr. Marc Shields, son of the late Steve Shields, is traveling to Hopkinsville to make repairs to one of his father’s most beloved and treasured sculptures, the goddess Melpomene, found at Round Table Literary Park at Hopkinsville Community College.

Over the years, the copper sculpture has been vandalized and suffered some deterioration. Dr. Shields, a preeminent ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, has worked in the medium for several years, and will repair Melpomene’s hand as well as recreate the Mask of Tragedy she had held previously.

Dr. Shields is working in tandem with HCC’s welding program, Welding Instructor Carroll Williams, HCC maintenance/operations and the HCC Foundation, Inc. to continue the work of refurbishing the park. The media is invited to join Dr. Shields on Friday, February 3rd at 2:00pm at Round Table Literary Park, Hopkinsville Community College.

Dr. Shields is the son of Karen Shields and the late Steve Shields, and a graduate of Hopkinsville High School. Acaersity of Louisville, an internship with Baptist Health System in Birmingham, Alabama, a residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and a fellowship in Oculoplastics at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Dr. Shields specializes in Oculoplastic Surgery and General Ophthalmology.

He has lived and practiced in the Shenandoah Valley since 2004. Dr. Shields, his wife and three children have a small farm near Fort Defiance, Virginia. He enjoys the outdoor activities that western Virginia has to offer, especially biking and hiking.

Event: Repair of the statue of Melpomene

Date/Time: Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at 2:00pm CT

Location: Round Table Park on the campus of Hopkinsville Community College

About the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc.

The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. serves as the officially recognized, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of Hopkinsville Community College. The federal tax identification number of the Foundation is 61-6042265. Under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, the primary purposes of the HCC Foundation, Inc. include: