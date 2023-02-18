APSU Men’s Golf to play in MIckey Mouse Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After a match-play event to open the spring, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team gets back to stroke play when it tees it up at the Mickey Mouse Invitational, Sunday-Tuesday, hosted by Bellarmine, at Disney’s Palm Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference rivals Bellarmine Eastern Kentucky, and Queens at the par-72, 6,870-yard track. Belmont, Florida, A&M, Indianapolis, IUPUI, Morehead State, Ohio, Prairie View A&M, Purdue Fort Wayne, St. Thomas, UT Martin, Western Carolina, and Wofford round out the 16-team field.

Jakob Falk Schollert, who led the Governors with a 72.42 stroke average during the fall, will lead the Governors off the first tee. Falk Schollert led Austin Peay State University with all 12 rounds he played counting towards the team score and a pair of rounds in the 60 during the fall season.

Next in line for head coach Robbie Wilson is Reece Britt, who fired a team-best 66 in the second round of the Xavier Invitational en route to a third-place finish to close out the fall schedule. Britt has played in a dozen rounds this season, with 11 counting toward the team score, while posting a 73.00 stroke average.

Logan Spurrier will make his second appearance of the season and his second appearance in the lineup for APSU. Last week, Spurrier picked up a 4&3 win over Murray State’s Carson Holmes in match play; in his lone stroke play appearance last season, he carded a 79.67 stroke average.

For the third-straight tournament, Payne Elkins is in the lineup for the APSU Govs. Elkins has played to a 79.83 stroke average this season with three of the six rounds he has played counting towards Austin Peay’s score.

Finally, Adam Van Raden rounds out the lineup for the Governors after carding a 74.17 stroke average in four tournaments this fall. Van Raden has played a dozen rounds this season, with 11 counting towards the team score, and carded a low round of 69 at the season-opening GolfWeek Fall Challenge.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.