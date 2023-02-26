APSU Baseball loses 10-4 to Dallas Baptist

Dallas, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team struck for four runs in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as Dallas Baptist claimed the series finale, 10-4, Sunday at Horner Ballpark.

Austin Peay (2-5) pieced together its four-run frame to halve DBU’s 8-0 lead. With one out, the Govs saw six consecutive batters reach base. Shortstop Jaden Brown delivered two runs with a single.

First baseman Michael Robinson was hit by a pitch to supply the third run. Third baseman Ambren Voitik brought home the fourth run with a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

Dallas Baptist (7-0) piled up the home runs in the early going. First baseman Tom Poole opened the game with a home run and designated hitter Ethan Mann followed with a second home run and a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, third baseman Kodie Kolden led off with a home run to kickstart a five-run inning. After the APSU Govs broke through in the seventh, shortstop Luke Heefner supplied a two-run home run to set the final score.

Harrison Brown went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the APSU Govs’ eight-hit outing. Trevor Conley came off the bench and had two bunt singles in a 2-for-3 outing.

Lyle Miller-Green (0-1) went one-plus inning and allowed six runs on six hits and three walks. Davin Pollard supplied 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and Dan Merrill added another 1.1 innings of scoreless work.

Kolden paced DBU’s offense with his 3-for-3 day that was shortened after he was injured in the fifth. Catcher Nate Rombach also had three hits, going 3-for-5 with two RBI.

DBU starter Bryson Hammer (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six to notch his season’s second win in as many starts.

About the APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Tennessee and prepares for a Tuesday contest at nationally-ranked Vanderbilt. The first pitch is at 4:30pm.