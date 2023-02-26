Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 26th-March 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain is in the forecast again this week for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For tonight, there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation until 11:00pm. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees. There will be 5 to 10 mph winds out of the South-Southwest after midnight that can gust up to 25mph.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Monday morning mainly before 10:00am then gradually clearing. Winds will be out of the West Southwest at 20 to 25 mph. Gusts as high as 45 mph are expected. The high will be 73 degrees.

It will be clear Monday night with a 15 to 20 mph wind out of the west that decreases after midnight to 5 to 10 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The low will be 47 degrees.

It will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees. Tuesday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.

Wednesday starts off sunny, then in the afternoon, there is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be around 75 degrees. Winds will be out of the South-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms continue for the area Wednesday night, mainly before midnight. The chance of rain is 80 percent. Winds of 10 to 15 mph will be out of the South-Southwest changing to from the North after midnight. The wind could gust up to 20 mph.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon, Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the North at 10 mph then changes to from the East in the afternoon. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Thursday night there will be rain and thunderstorms with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the South-Southeast from 20 to 25 mph after midnight. The wind could gust at times as high as 35 mph. The low will be 41 degrees.