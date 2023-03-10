Clarksville Police Department arrests Shaun Darnell for Theft of Motor Vehicle

Clarksville, TN – On February 28th, 2023, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives and officers went to an address on Kelsey Drive to serve an arrest warrant for theft of a motor vehicle on 27-year-old Shaun Ray Darnell.

Officers observed Mr. Darnell in the tree line and after a short foot pursuit he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with the theft of a maroon 1997 GMC pickup truck stolen on February 8th from the Sonic Drive-in located at 150 Dover Crossing and has also been charged with evading arrest.

Darnell has been linked to an aggravated burglary on November 27th, 2022, on Spruce Drive, and is the suspect in several other ongoing investigations. Detectives will present evidence to the grand jury in the near future, seeking an indictment for those charges.

Darnell has a lengthy criminal history in Montgomery County, including convictions of burglary in 2017, burglary, theft, and evading arrest in 2020, and vehicle burglary and theft in 2021.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hyatt at 931.648.0656, ext. 5685.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.