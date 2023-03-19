APSU Softball downs Kennesaw State, 4-1

Clarksville, TN – Skylar Sheridan did the damage at the plate, while Jordan Benefiel kept the Owls bats in check, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team took the tie-breaker of their three-game ASUN Conference series versus Kennesaw State, Sunday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, by a 4-1 final to win the series two games to one.

The Governors (13-10, 2-1 ASUN) got on the board quickly, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning.

Kendyl Weinzapfel would getting things started by drawing a one-out walk, steal second, then move to third on a single by Lexi Osowski-Anderson.

That brought up Sheridan, who doubled into deep left field scoring Weinzapfel and Osowski-Anderson for a 2-0 lead.

Sheridan would finish the game 3-for-3 at the plate, including two doubles.

Those two runs would be all the support that Benefield (9-6) would need, as she held the Owls (9-18, 1-2 ASUN) to just two base runners, and one run, over her seven innings of work, a walk to Stella Henry to open the game and a solo home run to Taylor Cates in the fourth inning, while striking out eight.

The APSU Govs would add two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Sheridan opening the inning with a single, steal second, and score on a single by Gabi Apaig.

Apiag would then steal second, move to third on a KSU error, and score on a wild pitch for the 4-1 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University wins its first-ever ASUN Conference series.

Austin Peay State University has won three out of the last four meetings versus Kennesaw State.

Governors improve to 8-2 at home this season.

The one-hit given up by Jordan Benefiel versus Kennesaw State is the first one-hit game recorded by the APSU Govs since Harley Mullins gave up just one hit to Tennessee State in an 8-0 win on April 10th, 2022.

Skylar Sheridan’s two doubles are a career single-game best, while her three hits tie her career single-game high.



Jordan Benefiel picked up her 31st career win, tying her with Holly Ricketts (2000-03) for sixth-place all-time in program history.



Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s first-inning run was the 130th of her career, tying her with APSU Athletics Hall of Famer Andrea Miller (1993-96) for second place all-time in program history.



Jordan Benefiel’s eight strikeouts versus the Owls moves her to within two of reaching 300 strikeouts in her career.

