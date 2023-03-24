APSU Beach Volleyball downs Liberty, Tusculum at EKU Beach Tournament

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team pushed its winning streak to six matches with a pair of 3-2 wins over Liberty and Tusculum on the first day of the EKU Beach Tournament, Friday, at the Eastern Kentucky Beach Volleyball Facility.

In the first match of the day, Austin Peay State University trailed Liberty, 2-0, after the Flames beat Tegan Seyring and Tristin Smith on the No. 4 line and Karli Graham and Erin Eisenhart on the No. 5 line.

The Governors comeback started in the No. 1 pairing, where Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up their fifth-straight win by dispatching Liberty’s Lizzy Armstrong and Kaitlyn Holbrook in two sets.

Then it was the No. 3 pairing that tied the match for the Govs with Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat picking up their sixth win as a tandem in two sets.

Finally, Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell clinched the 3-2 comeback win for the Governors when they beat Liberty’s Heather Forton and Cara Lecklider on the No. 2 line for their fifth-straight victory.

In the second match of the day, the Governors wasted no time taking the early lead over Tusculum with Seyring and Eisenhart winning a quick two-set match on the No. 4 line to go ahead 1-0. Austin Peay State University then pushed the lead to 2-0 after Smith and Graham won a three-set match in the No. 5 pairing.

In the second wave of matches, the APSU Govs wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point with Bullington and Mead winning in two sets in the No. 1 pairing. The match-clinching win also pushed Bullington and Mead’s team-leading winning streak to six matches.

With the match already in hand, Tusculum picked up wins over McDaniel and Powell in the No. 2 match before beating Seward and Wheat in the No. 3 pairing, but it was too little, too late and the APSU Govs held on to beat the Pioneers, 3-2.

Austin Peay State University will wrap up the EKU Beach Tournament when it plays a Saturday 9:00am match against Eastern Kentucky and a Saturday 1:00pm match against Liberty.

For news and updates on everything APSU beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

EKU Beach Tournament Day One Results

Austin Peay 3, Liberty 2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Lizzy Armstrong/Kaitlyn Holbrook (LU) 21-18, 21-19

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Heather Forton/Cara Lecklider (LU) 21-13, 19-21, 15-5

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Grace Cropper/Sydnie Metzker (LU) 21-12, 21-15

4. Taylor Arnold/Jillian Kater (LU) def. Tegan Seyring/Tristin Smith 21-19, 21-17

5. Abigail Luke/Emma Taylor (LU) def. Karli Graham/Erin Eisenhart 21-19, 21-18

Order of finish: 4, 5, 1, 3, 2

Austin Peay 3, Tusculum 2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Kyla Oppenhuis/Jordyn Anderson (TU) 21-15, 21-12

2. Hannah Marsh/Emma Johnson (TU) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-16, 21-12

3. Charlyn Miller/Katie McLamb (TU) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 7-21, 22-20, 15-13

4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Riley Rushing/Landry Tea (TU) 21-13, 21-16

5. Tristin Smith/Karli Graham def. Diana Bierwagen/Emily Venable (TU) 21-10, 20-22, 15-10

Order of finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3