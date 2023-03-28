Roxy Regional Theatre brings groundbreaking coming-of-age musical “Spring Awakening” to the stage, April 6th-22nd

Clarksville, TN – An electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock ‘n’ roll, Spring Awakening opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, April 6, at 7:00pm. – An electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock ‘n’ roll,opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, April 6, at 7:00pm.

This groundbreaking coming-of-age rock musical about the trials and tribulations of growing up is guest directed and choreographed by New York-based choreographer and educator Kyle Pleasant, who currently serves as resident choreographer at Rosie’s Theater Kids, Rosie O’Donnell’s not-for-profit school for the arts in Manhattan.

Based on the play by Frank Wedekind, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

In 1891 Germany, a world where the grown-ups hold all the cards, the beautiful young Wendla (played by Jennifer Molson) explores the mysteries of her body and wonders aloud where babies come from… until Mama tells her to shut it and put on a proper dress.

Elsewhere, the brilliant and fearless young Melchior (played by Lance Raikes) interrupts a mind-numbing Latin drill to defend his buddy Moritz (played by Bradley Oosterink) – a boy so traumatized by puberty that he can’t concentrate on anything, much to the chagrin of the Headmaster.

One afternoon, in a private place in the woods, Melchior and Wendla meet by accident and soon find within themselves a desire unlike anything they’ve ever felt. Through their struggles, the youth discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside their classrooms with beautiful and devastating consequences.

Produced by Ryan Bowie, with intimacy choreography by Emily Ruck and music direction by Debbie Wilson, Spring Awakening also features Sam Gregory as Ernst/Reinhold, Bridgette Kinsella as Thea, Johnny Kroll as Hänschen/Rupert, Kat Scherer as Ilse, Celia Tedde as Martha, Seth Turner as Otto/Ulbrecht, Travis Ulrich as Georg/Dieter, Mallory Wintz as Anna, and Donald Groves and Kathy Watts as the adults.

Accompanying the cast on such angsty rock musical numbers as “Mama Who Bore Me,” “Don’t Do Sadness” and “The Song of Purple Summer” are Debbie Wilson on piano, Josef Roberts on cello, Darrin Hoffman on guitar, Thad Wallus on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums/percussion.

Please note: Spring Awakening is recommended for mature audiences only. This production contains profanity, partial nudity, simulated violence and intimacy, and subject matter relating to physical assault / domestic abuse, suicide, abortion, and death.

Spring Awakening is presented through special arrangement and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI), www.mtishows.com.

Performances run April 6th through April 22nd on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, April 15th, and April 22nd. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, April 6th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances and take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

