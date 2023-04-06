Clarksville Police Department reports Major Traffic Problems at Trenton Road Near Tiny Town Road due to Broken Down Semi Truck

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to advise the public of a significant traffic issue. A Semi Truck is broken down on Trenton Road near Tiny Town Road.

This has brought traffic to a near standstill and caused issues with school buses.

If the public can take an alternate route, they need to. If there is no alternate route, the public needs to be prepared for a long delay.

Officers are on the scene, and a tow truck is on the way, but it is expected to be a couple of hours before the issue is resolved.