47.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Major Traffic Problems at Trenton Road Near Tiny...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Major Traffic Problems at Trenton Road Near Tiny Town Road due to Broken Down Semi Truck

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to advise the public of a significant traffic issue. A Semi Truck is broken down on Trenton Road near Tiny Town Road.

This has brought traffic to a near standstill and caused issues with school buses.

If the public can take an alternate route, they need to. If there is no alternate route, the public needs to be prepared for a long delay.


Officers are on the scene, and a tow truck is on the way, but it is expected to be a couple of hours before the issue is resolved.

Previous articleAPSU chemistry professor Allen Chaparadza receives Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship for antibiotic pollution research in South Africa
Next articleMontgomery County Government Offices to close for Good Friday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online