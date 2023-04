Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices are closed Friday, April 7th, 2023, in observance of the Good Friday holiday and will reopen on Monday, April 10th, during regular operating hours.

Bi-County Solid Waste Management Landfill and Convenience Centers will be open on Good Friday with the exception of administrative staff.

The landfill and all convenience centers will be closed on Sunday, April 9th, for the Easter holiday.