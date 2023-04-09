Marsha Blackburn Report: Two Tiers Of Justice

Washington, D.C. – Once again, we see two tiers of justice at work. Make no mistake: if the former President’s name were anything but ‘Trump,’ he would not be facing these charges.

After Hillary Clinton violated federal election law when she covered up how her campaign spent thousands of dollars to secretly spy on President Donald Trump, she was handed a slap on the wrist.

President Trump’s arraignment is a gross abuse of power by a blue state government to fabricate the outcome they’ve wanted since 2015. They have thrown the rule of law out the window at the expense of American democracy. It’s unprecedented, unnerving, and un-American.

Weekly Rundown

Each year, I visit with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families in every single one of our 95 counties. This week, I was blessed to spend some time in East Tennessee. In Washington, Carter, and Unicoi counties I updated folks on my bipartisan rural health agenda and how I am fighting to improve access to health care. I also had the opportunity to visit the ETSU Rural Health Research Center and Upper East Drug Recovery Regional Center to hear about the important work they are doing to better the lives of Tennesseans.

In Bristol, we are blessed to have outstanding institutions like King University that are committed to preparing future generations for success. I also had the pleasure of meeting with staff and patients at the VA Mountain Home Medical Center. Our servicemen and women deserve the highest quality of care, and I commend Mountain Home for consistently being rated as one of the best facilities in our state. You can learn more about my visit to Sullivan, Greene and Washington counties here.

In Knoxville, I sat down with County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to talk about how we can help educate young people on how our government operates and the importance of staying involved. I also heard from farmers concerned about Communist China buying farmland in the USA. You can learn more about my visit to Hamblen, Knox, and Loudon counties here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI