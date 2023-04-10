Austin Peay State University Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship awarded to Eva Gibson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Behavioral and Health Sciences has named APSU Assistant Professor Psychological Science and Counseling Eva Gibson, Ed.D., the inaugural recipient of the Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship.

The Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship Endowment was established in October 2022 by a generous gift from the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation (CMCCHF). The professorship is awarded for a term of one year, and awardees may receive the award for multiple terms. Additionally, the award is the first professorship in the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

“During their long partnership with our University, the CMCCHF has made an intentional impact on the lives of our students.” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Through the Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship, they have found another substantial way to enrich the Austin Peay experience for our faculty and students.”

Gibson’s project for the professorship is titled “Fostering a diverse student body in the APSU School Counseling Program.” In her proposal, she details the national and local shortage of school counselors trained to address the needs of K-12 students. Through the professorship, she plans to provide two $2,000 merit scholarships for the next two academic years to attract diverse students to APSU’s School Counseling degree program.

“This generous professorship award can be the catalyst that ignites a robust initiative to change our school counseling diversity cohort representation and challenges our existing undergraduate and graduate students to proactively participate in changing the classroom dynamics, targeting entry for incoming students that identify as persons of color and networking within their professional and societal communities to create lasting social justice change. Taking these steps can help contribute to an inclusive school environment and a concomitant higher education model,” Gibson said.

“The CMCCHF is pleased to honor Mr. Bill Wyatt, a 1970 graduate of APSU, through an endowment to APSU,” CMCCHF Chair Rosalind Kurita said. “This award will provide resources for APSU professors to expand student knowledge and experiences in the area of Health Sciences. It will also ensure that Mr. Wyatt’s commitment to APSU and its ability to positively influence the health of our community will be felt and appreciated for many years to come.”

Austin Peay State University celebrated Mr. Wyatt, along with the CMCCHF and Dr. Gibson at a small campus event on March 30th. The program included acknowledging Mr. Wyatt’s vision and work as well as the CMCCHF Board’s generous gift for the professorship. It was also an opportunity to introduce Dr. Gibson, to the namesake of her professorship award, as well as the donors.

Awards from this fund will be used for projects which focus on the mission of CMCCHF which is to support charitable, scientific and educational purposes designed to promote the general health of the residents of Clarksville, Montgomery County, the five surrounding counties of northern Middle Tennessee and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Mr. Wyatt’s vision and determination made the establishment of the CMCCHF possible. CMCCHF has granted 41 non-profits more than $16 million over 14 years.



This incredible contribution to the health of our community began when Mr. Wyatt, as President of the Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital, worked to ensure that part of the proceeds from the sale of the local hospital in 2006 was invested to award local health grants. He became a founding member and chair of Volunteer Health, which held assets from the sale until they were delivered to and invested by CMCCHF.



“This new professorship will both celebrate the achievements of distinguished APSU alumnus Bill Wyatt and motivate outstanding faculty to find new ways to serve our campus and community,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said.



Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation’s Investment Committee. The amount available varies and will be determined based on the value of the endowment and the Foundation’s spending plan.



To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.