Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Kennesaw State in ASUN Championship

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team had its 2022-23 season come to an end following a 4-0 loss to Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference Men’s Tennis Championship First Round, Thursday, at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.

The Governors dropped the early doubles point following losses from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions.

Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis dropped a 6-2 decision to Kennesaw State’s Harvey Conway and Raul Garcia, while Bodi van Galen and Aeneas Schaub had a late comeback fall short, losing in No 3 doubles, 6-4. Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada’s match from the No. 2 position went unfished at 5-5.

Bolton and Becchis finished the season as the APSU Govs’ top doubles pairing with five wins on the season. Minami and Tortajada finished with the second-most wins by an APSU duo with three, while Schaub and van Galen ended their freshman season 1-1.

Kennesaw State extended its lead following a 6-1, 6-1 win against Bolton and took a 3-0 advantage after defeating Nogueira, 6-2, 6-0. The Owls then clinched the win following a 6-2, 6-1 win against Minami on the No. 1 court.

With the season now behind it, Austin Peay State University now turns its attention to the offseason. For news and updates throughout the offseason and ahead of the APSU Govs’ 2023-24 campaign, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Results vs. Kennesaw State

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 3, 6, 1*