News

Clarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle Injury Crash Hwy 76 at South Gateway Plaza Boulevard

Power Lines Down / Roadway Shutdown

Clarksville Police are working vehicle accident on Highway 76 at South Gateway Plaza Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle injury crash on Highway 76 near South Gateway Plaza Boulevard.

At approximately 3:56pm, a vehicle traveling on Hwy 76 left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver is being flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and their status is unknown at this time.

There are power lines down and the roadway is completely shut down. CDE has been notified, however, it is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.


Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

