Fireworks, Heritage, Baseball: Nashville Sounds Host Norfolk Tides in Epic Homestand

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds start the month of May at home for a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tides come to Nashville for the first time since winning the Triple-A Championship in 2023 and boast several of baseball’s top prospects.

The homestand also includes three giveaways, Fox 17 Friday Fireworks and API Heritage Night.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm.

Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center – An annual tradition returns to First Horizon Park to allow those with nut allergies to enjoy a night in Hit City worry-free.

First Horizon Park and the Nashville Sounds Grounds Crew, winners of the 2023 Professional Sports Field of the Year by the Tennessee Turfgrass Association, will be recognized in an on-field ceremony pregame.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – It’s the first Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday of the season! Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $40.00 ($35.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm.

Sounds-branded 40-ounce Tumbler giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Halfway to Halloween – Hit City gets haunted as the ghouls and goblins come out for a wicked night of trick-or-treating with your favorite fan hosts!

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm.

API Heritage Night – It’s the year of the dragon! Join the Sounds in a night dedicated to celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander culture. A specialty ticket is available that includes your ticket and an exclusive Year of the Dragon/Sounds T-shirt.

Nashville Brewskis – Before they became Milwaukee Brewers, they were Nashville Brewskis. The Sounds will transform into the Brewskis, wearing powder blue jerseys and hats reminiscent of their Major League affiliate. Brewskis merchandise can be purchased in the Sounds Pro Shop in person or online.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm.

Johnny & George T-shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans, sizes Adult M and Adult XL).

Derby Day – And the horses are off and running as the Hit City Derby is underway! Put on your fascinators and get to First Horizon Park for a special celebration.

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15pm – 5:45pm with Waylon Hanel. The Sounds will also wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm.

Mini Safe giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Booster’s Birthday presented by Nothing Bundt Cakes – Help celebrate Booster’s birthday with special appearances by other area mascots. Booster’s Buddies members can redeem their invitation at the ticket office for the ticket to the game.

Early Mother’s Day Celebration – It’s never too early to treat mom to a day at the ballpark! All moms are invited to round the bases and play catch on the field with the kids after the game. The first 100 moms through the Home Plate Entrance will receive flowers. Discounted tickets for Sunday’s game can be purchased here.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10pm – 1:30pm on the third base concourse near section 107.



Pregame music performance by DJ SP under the guitar scoreboard.



Youth Sports Day pregame parade at 1:15 presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.



Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now.

