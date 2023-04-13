Austin Peay State University Track’s Kenisha Phillips earns second ASUN Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

Atlanta, GA – After winning a pair of events at Ole Miss’ 2023 Joe Walker Invitational last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field senior Kenisha Phillips earned her second-career ASUN Women’s Track Athlete of the Year award Wednesday.

Phillips won her first event of the week after posting a 23.51-second 200-meter dash, Friday. Her time was the third fastest in program history and just 0.17 seconds off her own program record set at last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships.

The Georgetown, Guyana native holds each of the top 10 fastest 200-meter dashes in outdoor history and has won the 200-meter at each meet she has competed in it, including the ASUN Conference Indoor Championships, February 24th-25th.

Phillips earned her second win of the week on day two of the Joe Walker Invitational with a time of 53.91 to win the event by 0.42 seconds.

The honor is Phillips’ second-career ASUN Track Athlete of the Week award but the 14th weekly conference award she has received in her career. It also is her 10th weekly award in the last two seasons.

Phillips and the rest of the Governors continue the outdoor portion of their seasons against Murray State, Friday, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.