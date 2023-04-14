Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball sweeps Chattanooga, Jacksonville State at Govs Beach Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team put together a perfect day at the Govs Beach Bash, Friday, with a pair of 5-0 sweeps against Chattanooga and Jacksonville State at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay State University (14-10) took the early lead against Chattanooga (12-11) and never looked back with Karli Graham and Tristin Smith winning handily in the No. 5 pairing to take a 1-0 lead. Then it was a three-set win from Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart in the No. 4 pairing that gave the Governors a 2-0 advantage.

The APSU Govs wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point with Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell quickly winning in the No. 2 pairing to push the lead to 3-0. With the match decided, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead won in two sets in the No. 1 pairing before Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat picked up a three-set win on the No. 3 line to complete the sweep.

In the second match of the day, the Governors took a 1-0 lead over Jacksonville State (0-15-3) when Seyring and Eisenhart picked up a two-set win in which they only allowed the Gamecocks to score 18 points. Then it was another workmanlike win for the Governors on the No. 5 line with Graham and Smith winning in two sets while holding JSU to just 23 points in the match.

The match-clinching point came from Austin Peay State University’s No. 1 tandem with Bullington and Mead winning in two sets while holding the Gamecocks’ top pairing to just 21 points.

With the match decided, McDaniel and Powell picked up a two-set win in the No. 2 pairing before Seward and Wheat completed the sweep again – this time with a two-set win – on the No. 3 line.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team wraps up the regular season and the Govs Beach Bash, Saturday, with a 10:00am match against Jacksonville State and a 2:00pm match against Chattanooga at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Governors will honor their seven seniors – Marlayna Bullington, Erin Eisenhart, Karli Graham, Chloee McDaniel, Kelsey Mead, Mikayla Powell, and Tegan Seyring – before the 2:00pm match against the Mocs.

Govs Beach Bash Day One Results

Austin Peay 5, Chattanooga 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Neva Clark/McKenna Faychak (UTC) 21-17, 21-10

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Joy Courtright/Maddie Lecik (UTC) 21-14, 21-16

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Julia Davis/Madi Morris (UTC) 19-21, 21-17, 15-9

4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Grace Frigaard/Halle Olson (UTC) 13-21, 21-16, 15-12

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. M. Myers-Osband/Kaye Gresham (UTC) 21-15, 21-18

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3

Austin Peay 5, Jacksonville State 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Luci Wilkinson/Kylee Quigley (JSU) 21-8, 21-13

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Isabelle Fuell/Gracie Danzinger (JSU) 21-13, 21-12

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Brooklyn Schiffli/Carley Lynch (JSU) 21-15, 21-17

4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Parker Phenicie/Kathryn Smith (JSU) 21-6, 21-12

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Kiara Amigon/Jessica Dunn (JSU) 21-10, 21-13

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3