Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball sweeps Chattanooga, Jacksonville State at Govs Beach Bash

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball perfect on first day of Govs Beach Bash. (Maddie Rose, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team put together a perfect day at the Govs Beach Bash, Friday, with a pair of 5-0 sweeps against Chattanooga and Jacksonville State at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay State University (14-10) took the early lead against Chattanooga (12-11) and never looked back with Karli Graham and Tristin Smith winning handily in the No. 5 pairing to take a 1-0 lead. Then it was a three-set win from Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart in the No. 4 pairing that gave the Governors a 2-0 advantage. 


The APSU Govs wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point with Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell quickly winning in the No. 2 pairing to push the lead to 3-0. With the match decided, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead won in two sets in the No. 1 pairing before Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat picked up a three-set win on the No. 3 line to complete the sweep. 

In the second match of the day, the Governors took a 1-0 lead over Jacksonville State (0-15-3) when Seyring and Eisenhart picked up a two-set win in which they only allowed the Gamecocks to score 18 points. Then it was another workmanlike win for the Governors on the No. 5 line with Graham and Smith winning in two sets while holding JSU to just 23 points in the match. 

The match-clinching point came from Austin Peay State University’s No. 1 tandem with Bullington and Mead winning in two sets while holding the Gamecocks’ top pairing to just 21 points.

With the match decided, McDaniel and Powell picked up a two-set win in the No. 2 pairing before Seward and Wheat completed the sweep again – this time with a two-set win – on the No. 3 line. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team wraps up the regular season and the Govs Beach Bash, Saturday, with a 10:00am match against Jacksonville State and a 2:00pm match against Chattanooga at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Governors will honor their seven seniors – Marlayna Bullington, Erin Eisenhart, Karli Graham, Chloee McDaniel, Kelsey Mead, Mikayla Powell, and Tegan Seyring – before the 2:00pm match against the Mocs. 


For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Govs Beach Bash Day One Results

Austin Peay 5, Chattanooga 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Neva Clark/McKenna Faychak (UTC) 21-17, 21-10
2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Joy Courtright/Maddie Lecik (UTC) 21-14, 21-16
3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Julia Davis/Madi Morris (UTC) 19-21, 21-17, 15-9
4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Grace Frigaard/Halle Olson (UTC) 13-21, 21-16, 15-12
5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. M. Myers-Osband/Kaye Gresham (UTC) 21-15, 21-18

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3

Austin Peay 5, Jacksonville State 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Luci Wilkinson/Kylee Quigley (JSU) 21-8, 21-13
2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Isabelle Fuell/Gracie Danzinger (JSU) 21-13, 21-12
3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Brooklyn Schiffli/Carley Lynch (JSU) 21-15, 21-17
4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Parker Phenicie/Kathryn Smith (JSU) 21-6, 21-12
5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Kiara Amigon/Jessica Dunn (JSU) 21-10, 21-13

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3

