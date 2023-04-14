Bi-County Construction Landfill on Guthrie Highway to Temporary Close starting April 20th

Montgomery County, TN – The Bi-County Solid Waste Management St. Bethlehem Construction & Demolition Landfill at 4577 Guthrie Highway will be temporarily closed effective April 20th, 2023.

The closure will allow for soil movement and cell construction in preparation for the Landfill Expansion Permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The permit to allow construction for the landfill expansion is expected to be approved by TDEC in the next week.

“The expansion request and permitting have been part of a lengthy process between Bi-County Solid Waste and TDEC which began in early 2020. We are anxious to move forward and appreciate the public’s understanding as we prepare the site,” said Director of Bi-County Solid Waste Mark Neblett.

Bi-County staff expects the construction process to take approximately 30 days. Scheduling will depend on weather conditions and other external factors. The expansion is anticipated to extend the site’s life another nine to 12 years. The temporary shutdown will not affect the ability for Montgomery County or Stewart County residents or businesses to dispose of debris.

“Due to the volume of construction traffic and the size of the current tipping area, it is in the best interest of customers, contract workers, and Bi-County employees to implement this temporary shutdown for the safety of everyone involved,” added Neblett.

During the shutdown, trucks with shingle trailers will be accepted at the main landfill on 3212 Dover Road only from those with a Montgomery or Stewart County driver’s license, effective April 20th, 2023, until further notice.

If you have any questions, please call 931.648.5751.