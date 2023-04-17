66.8 F
Monday, April 17, 2023
Tennessee Department of Transportation Reminds Motorists to Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down in Work Zones

National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17th-21st

Road Construction. (TDOT)

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers.

TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 17th-21st) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“Last fall I had one of my hardest days when I got the call that a member of our TDOT family – a dedicated bridge inspector – was hit and killed while serving our citizens,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley.


“So this is very personal for me and the infrastructure community. Hundreds of our employees and contractors are working on our highways across the state each day. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the hands-free law, reduce their speed, and move over when workers are present,” Eley stated.

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across the state. Last year in Tennessee, 23 people died in work zone crashes.

TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign six years ago to help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones. To learn more about the campaign, see the answers to many frequently asked questions about work zones, and take the Work with Us pledge, click on the Work with Us link below.

TDOT - Move Over, Slow Down

