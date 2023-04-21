Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 21th-24th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is rain in the weather forecast today and tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County. The rest of the weekend, it will be mainly sunny with cooler temperatures.

For today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees. There is an 80 percent chance of rain as well as a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after 2:00pm. Rainfall amounts between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch are possible. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, rain and thunderstorms are possible before 1:00am. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to half of an inch is possible. The low will be about 45 degrees. The wind will be 5 to 10 mph out of the West-Northwest.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 64 degrees. There will be a west wind of 5 to 10 mph that will increase in the afternoon to 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph can be expected.

The wind calms down to 5 to 15 mph coming out of the North Northwest Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy with a low dipping down to 37 degrees.

Frost is possible in some areas Sunday morning before 8:00am. It will be sunny with a high of 59 degrees. The wind will be out of the West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear skies are in the Clarksville weather forecast for Sunday night. The low will be 35 degrees. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph changing to North Northeast after midnight. There will be areas that will see frost after 4:00am.

Monday there is the likely hood of frost before 8:00am. It will be sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Winds clam down to 5 mph out of the North Northeast.

Come Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 43 degrees.