Clarksville
Friday, April 21, 2023
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Peachers Mill Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 10:17pm on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Peachers Mill Road.

The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a motorcycle. The westbound lanes are currently shut down and traffic is being diverted at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Whitfield Road.

The motorcyclist has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and their status is unknown at this time. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are on the scene and working the crash.


Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared, it is estimated that it will be shut down for a couple of hours.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

