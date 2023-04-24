42.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 24, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue responds to early morning Fire
News

Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue responds to early morning Fire

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Fire Rescue putting out a fire on College Street.
Clarksville Fire Rescue putting out a fire on College Street.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) with a structure fire at 1345 College Street.

The 911 call came in at approximately 2:38am this morning, Monday, April 24th, 2023, and College Street was completely shut down between Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road.


CPD recommended that motorists find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up. The roadway is back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Previous articleAPSU’s Felix G. Woodward Library to celebrate National Library Week April 23rd-29th
Next articleAAA reports International Travel Bookings are up More Than 200 Percent
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online