Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue responds to early morning Fire

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) with a structure fire at 1345 College Street.

The 911 call came in at approximately 2:38am this morning, Monday, April 24th, 2023, and College Street was completely shut down between Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road.

CPD recommended that motorists find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up. The roadway is back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.