Hopkinsville Community College recognizes Trigg County’s Janay Futrell as Outstanding High School Educator

Hopkinsville, KY – During a surprise event at Trigg County High School, Guidance Counselor Janay Futrell was announced as the Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) 2023 KCTCS High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient.

Futrell is an HCC alumna and has worked 25 years in education, serving 18 years as the guidance counselor at Trigg County High School.

“HCC helped my begin my career following high school graduation,” said Futrell. “As an alumna and educator, I am proud to work with the wonderful staff and faculty at HCC to help our students—as they did for me—get a jump start on their college education.”

Established by the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS), the Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.

“Before, during, and after Community College Month, high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community,” said Dr. Alissa Young, HCC President & CEO. “The Pathfinder Award recognizes the best and brightest among us who go above and beyond to embolden and empower the next generation.”

Young added, “Janay has been a supporter of HCC for many years, and I know she has a passion to see TCHS students succeed. She embodies the spirit of the Pathfinder Counselor/Teacher Award, and I am honored to present this award to her.”

Of note, any high school teacher or counselor can be eligible for the Pathfinder Award and must be nominated by a KCTCS student or faculty/staff member. Winners were selected based on the following criteria: (1) encouraged student(s) to attend a KCTCS college; (2) assisted student(s) in identifying a career and postsecondary path; (3) provided mentorship; (4) and/or maintained contact with student(s).

In addition to Futrell, the Pathfinder Award was given to one teacher or counselor from each of the other 15 KCTCS colleges. All total, nearly 250 nominations were submitted, representing every KCTCS college.

For more information on the Pathfinder of the Year Awards, please visit https://kctcs.edu/landing/pathfinder-awards.aspx

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component in transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.