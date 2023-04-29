66 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Montgomery County Government County Upgrades Website for Improved ADA, Language Accessibility

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – This week, Montgomery County Government added a program called USERWAY to its website to improve communication opportunities with residents who may benefit from improved accessibility due to physical, cognitive, or language challenges.

“We went with this program because our School System, this community’s largest organization and employer, uses the same service. It was important to us to be consistent for people visiting government sites for information. If there is a tool that can be easily used to remove a barrier for our residents, I’m all for it,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.


The new tool is a blue and white circle on the lower left-hand corner of the County website found at  mcgtn.org. Clicking on the tool provides users with a variety of options such as but not limited to, switching to other languages and adapting the screens for those who may be color blind, have motor impairments or have Dyslexia.

