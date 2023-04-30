59.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 30, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Track and Field completes Music City Challenge with some Top 10...
Sports

APSU Track and Field completes Music City Challenge with some Top 10 Finishes

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field wraps up regular season with seven top 10 finishes in Nashville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field wraps up regular season with seven top 10 finishes in Nashville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field wrapped up its final day at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge with seven top 10 finishes, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Myra Erikson posted APSU’s best finish on the field with her seventh-place 3.40 meter pole vault.

Sabrina Oostburg and Emma Tucker participated in both the javelin and shot put. Oostburg finished 18th and 19th in the shot put and javelin, respectively, while Tucker earned a 21st and 22nd-place finish in the events. 


After finishing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles’ preliminary round, Camaryn McClelland’s 14.58-second time was best for eighth in the final round. Amani Sharif and Amaria Bankhead finished 14th and 15th in the 100 meter hurdle’s prelims.

Isis Banks finished eighth in the 100-meter dash’s prelims and finals, while Nyla Blackmon highlighted a quarter of APSU performances in the 400-meter dash with her ninth-place, 55.69 time. Kyra Wilder finished two spots behind Blackmon, while Ashleigh Stephen and Sydney Hartoin earned 22nd and 27th-place finishes, respectively.

Day Two Results

Javelin

Pole Vault

  • Myra Erikson (3.40, 7th)

Shot Put


100 Meter Hurdles (First Round)

100 Meter Hurdles (Finals)

100 Meter (First Round)

100 Meter (Finals)

400 Meter


400 Meter Hurdles

Day One Results

Javelin

Discus

Long Jump

200 Meter

3000 Meter


1500 Meter

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the remainder of Austin Peay track and field’s outdoor season, follow the Governors on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for the 2023 ASUN Championship Outdoor Track and Field Championship, May 11th-13rd, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Previous articleTennessee Senator Kerry Roberts announces $4.5 million in water infrastructure grants for District 23
Next articleClarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 30th-May 4th, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online