APSU Track and Field completes Music City Challenge with some Top 10 Finishes

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field wrapped up its final day at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge with seven top 10 finishes, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Myra Erikson posted APSU’s best finish on the field with her seventh-place 3.40 meter pole vault.

Sabrina Oostburg and Emma Tucker participated in both the javelin and shot put. Oostburg finished 18th and 19th in the shot put and javelin, respectively, while Tucker earned a 21st and 22nd-place finish in the events.

After finishing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles’ preliminary round, Camaryn McClelland’s 14.58-second time was best for eighth in the final round. Amani Sharif and Amaria Bankhead finished 14th and 15th in the 100 meter hurdle’s prelims.

Isis Banks finished eighth in the 100-meter dash’s prelims and finals, while Nyla Blackmon highlighted a quarter of APSU performances in the 400-meter dash with her ninth-place, 55.69 time. Kyra Wilder finished two spots behind Blackmon, while Ashleigh Stephen and Sydney Hartoin earned 22nd and 27th-place finishes, respectively.

Day Two Results

Javelin

Pole Vault

Myra Erikson (3.40, 7th)

Shot Put

100 Meter Hurdles (First Round)

100 Meter Hurdles (Finals)

100 Meter (First Round)

100 Meter (Finals)

400 Meter

400 Meter Hurdles

Day One Results

Javelin

Discus

Long Jump

200 Meter

3000 Meter

1500 Meter

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the remainder of Austin Peay track and field’s outdoor season, follow the Governors on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field



The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for the 2023 ASUN Championship Outdoor Track and Field Championship, May 11th-13rd, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida