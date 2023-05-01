APSU announces 2022-23 Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business has announced the Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Awards recipients for the 2022-23 academic year.

The peer-nominated award honors one business faculty/staff member, student, and external community leader who exemplify outstanding leadership in guiding the college’s mission.

This year’s recipients are:

Emily Lean, Outstanding University Leader. Lean is the associate dean of the Austin Peay State University College of Business. She was nominated for her work in spearheading curriculum improvements to better serve student and industry needs while seeking opportunities to support professional development opportunities for faculty and staff.

Matthew Rutter, Outstanding Student Leader. Rutter is a senior finance major. He was nominated for his involvement in class, research presentations, and Govs Fund leadership. His initiative and resourcefulness were noted for being exemplary in and out of the classroom.

Rutter is a senior finance major. He was nominated for his involvement in class, research presentations, and Govs Fund leadership. His initiative and resourcefulness were noted for being exemplary in and out of the classroom. Hannah Vincent, Outstanding Community Leader. Vincent is the corporate communications associate for Ryman Hospitality Properties. She was nominated for her efforts in curating meaningful learning experiences for business students at the Grand Ole Opry, where they engage with leading industry professionals in finance and marketing.

“It is because of the leadership from Dr. Lean, Matthew, and Hannah that we are the college

we are today,” shared Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “Their commitment to excellence elevates who we are as a college and the student experience for those we serve.”

The Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Award was established in honor of Dr. Carmen C. Reagan, a former dean of the college and an exemplary community and philanthropic leader.

For more information on the Carmen C. Reagan Awards, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.