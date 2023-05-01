Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 1st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 1st, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Grizz is an adult male Great Pyrenese. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family! Pyr’s are amazingly loyal and protective Livestock Guardian Dogs. He would be a great addition to any family with ranches and farms with livestock. This gentle giant needs a job to be at its best.

Come for a meet and greet with this handsome guy and fall in love with your new best friend! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Heathcliff is a male ginger long hair domestic cat. He is litter trained, fully vetted and will be neutered before he goes home. He is a sweet boy who loves getting belly rubs and chin scratches. He does enjoy nice long naps as well! Come check him out! He will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Joyce & Steve are domestic shorthaired cats. They are a bonded Mother /Son pair. Steve was the last remaining kitten to be adopted and they formed a strong bond and do need to be adopted together. They are fully vetted, neutered and spayed and litter trained. They are very easygoing and keep each other entertained.

They can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Clementine is just the cutest 8-week-old kitten! She is fully age-appropriate vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, will be spayed when age appropriate, and on flea and tick prevention. Clementine is inquisitive and loves playing with toys. This darling girl deserves her own family.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is still looking for her forever family. She is a very pretty, young adult female Lab mix with a beautiful black coat. Shamrock is fully vetted, spayed, good with kids and other dogs, and enjoys swimming, hiking, and all outdoor activities. She is a quick learner and would possibly do well with activities like dock diving, agility, and even Barn hunts! She would benefit from an active family who will keep her busy and would even be fine with a similar energy level fur sibling. Take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend.

If you think she will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is just the sweetest adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. This lovebug is spayed, fully vetted, house and kennel trained, and is excellent around children and other dogs but needs a cat-free home. Ayer is currently being treated for HW and the rescue will continue to cover the cost of her medication.

Ayer does play a bit rough with other dogs so a fur sibling who enjoys a good run and can keep up with her would be ideal. Ayer is very silly and goofy and just wants to be loved. She loves everyone and will make a great addition. Long walks and a yard to run around in will make her so happy.



Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Hank is a young Lhasa Apso / Shih Tzu mix weighing 18 pounds. He is friendly, affectionate, and playful. Hank is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and microchipped. He has been around children and other dogs but is unsure about cats. Hank is a bit skittish when you first meet him but he does warm up quickly and is the biggest love bug. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find Hank through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jamal is a six-month-old male Catahoula mix. He is fully vetted, loves playing with other dogs, and enjoys spending time with people. His neutering is included in his adoption fees and he is scheduled in August at the Clarksville HS for surgery.

All his new family would need to do is bring him as he is already on their schedule. He is a great guy who would love a family that includes him on walks and outings and lots of toys and a lifetime of love.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Leif Erikson is a one and half-year-old long-haired beauty. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained, and very affectionate. Leif will follow you everywhere and wait to be picked up for some snuggles. Leif enjoys cat trees, dangling toys, and maybe even another cat buddy. He is super calm with cat-savvy dogs but would not be suited at this time with small children so he would need a home with older children. Leif is looking for his forever home.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jessie is a young male Harrier/Beagle mix. He is friendly, affectionate, athletic, funny, and playful! He is also fully vetted, house trained, neutered, good with other dogs, and does well with children.

Jessie’s ideal family will need patience and to be willing to keep working with Jessie and help him become more secure and comfortable and let him know it’s ok to run and play and that he has a loving family who will always protect him. If you think Jessie will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Macaron is a super sweet 4-and-a-half-month-old male Bloodhound mix. Mac is fully vetted and at his last appointment was 35 pounds. Mac is set up to be neutered and is on Heartworm and flea and tick prevention. He does very well with other dogs and children!

Macaron is available for adoption along with his sister, Truffles. Mac is crate trained, house trained, and is a very quick learner. His adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about Mac you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/macaron or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org