Thursday, May 4, 2023
Clarksville Police Department conducting Death Investigation on Sinclair Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Wednesday night at approximately 7:00pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to an ambulance call at Rural King, 1141 Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male was found behind Rural King near Sinclair Drive who was not breathing and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded and are processing the scene. There does not appear to be any indication of foul play and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Green, 931-648-0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

