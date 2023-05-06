Austin Peay State University Baseballs loses shoot out with Central Arkansas, 16-15

Conway, AR – A wild, marathon game came down to an infield single in the bottom of the ninth as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped a 16-15 ASUN Conference contest to Central Arkansas, Saturday night at Bear Stadium.

Austin Peay State University (22-25, 12-11 ASUN) trailed by two runs at the end of seven innings but forged a way back, scoring four runs in the eighth to take a 15-13 lead. A pitch hit second baseman Jaden Brown to start the inning, and center fielder Nathan Barksdale walked, putting the tying run on base with no outs.

The Governors asked catcher Trevor Conley to move the runners with a sac bunt, which he accomplished. However, the defense’s throw to first base missed its mark, allowing a run to score and leaving Barksdale and Conley on base.

First baseman Conner Gore immediately made the Bears pay for the error with a soft line drive that fell beyond the drawn-in infield, scoring two runs for a 14-13 lead. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green would later add a run on an infield hit, giving APSU its 15-13 advantage.

Central Arkansas (21-24, 12-11 ASUN) saw a prime opportunity to take the lead and escape its grasp in the eighth. The Bears loaded the bases with two outs, despite not recording a hit. Reliever Peyton Jula got a key strikeout to end the threat.

After the APSU Govs were held scoreless in the ninth, the Bears loaded the bases quickly in the half of the inning. Back-to-back walks began the rally, and pinch hitter Evan Hafley loaded the bases with a single to left-center field. Jula would get the next batter out but issued a walk to shortstop Reid Bowman to push a run across, ending his outing.

Austin Peay State University reliever Campbell Holt entered the game with the bases loaded and APSU holding a one-run lead. A wild pitch allowed designated hitter Connor Flagg to score, tying the game at 15-15. Second baseman Tanner Leonard walked to load the bases again in front of center fielder Drew Sturgeon. Sturgeon would hit a soft ground ball down the first base line, but it was enough to score pinch runner Tyler Monroe with the winning run.

The Bears’ late comeback spoiled Austin Peay State University’s 17-hit outing. Left fielder, Clayton Gray went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a fourth-inning solo home run. Center fielder Nathan Barksdale went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar also had two hits, including a seventh-inning solo home run.

Central Arkansas finished with 10 hits and nine RBI, taking advantage of 15 walks and seven wild pitches. Flagg led the UCA offense with his 2-for-3, three-walk, five-RBI effort, including a first-inning, three-run home run. Sturgeon was 2-for-4 with three walks and three runs scored in addition to his walk-off RBI.

Jula (4-3), the eighth of nine Austin Peay State University pitchers used, took the loss after allowing three runs on a hit and five walks in 1.2 innings. Starter Lyle Miller-Green went three innings and allowed five runs on four hits.

Trent Gregson (3-2), the last of six UCA pitchers, tossed two scoreless innings of relief, recorded four strikeouts, and picked up the win. UCA starter Cade Fenton allowed six runs on eight hits in his 3.1 innings.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Central Arkansas close the three-game ASUN series with a Sunday 1:00pm game at Bear Stadium.