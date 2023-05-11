Austin Peay State University Softball ends season with 10-1 loss to #24 Central Arkansas at ASUN Championship

Deland, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its season come to an end on Day 3 of the ASUN Conference Championship, Thursday at Patricia Wilson Field, as the Governors fell to No. 24 nationally-ranked Central Arkansas, 10-1.

Austin Peay State University (27-24) got on the board first, pushing across a run in the top of the second inning, with Macee Roberts opening the inning with a double into the gap in right-center field, and two outs later scored on a single by Mea Clark, just inside the line in right.

Central Arkansas (40-10) would get their bats going in the bottom of the third, with the Bears scoring eight runs on seven hits, before closing out the game’s scoring with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth for the 10-1 final margin.

Despite the final score, the APSU Govs did put up a fight, as they recorded seven hits versus Central Arkansas’s starter Kayla Beaver, who is one of the final 25 finalist for National Player of the Year.

Inside the Boxscore

Macee Roberts ends the season with a team-best 10-game hit streak.

Riley Suits drew the only walk for the APSU Govs in a pinch-hitting role.

Mea Clark led Austin Peay State University with two hits.

The game versus Central Arkansas was the APSU Govs’ fourth this season versus a nationally ranked team (Auburn 2, Tennessee).

Next Up For APSU Softball



