Clarksville Downtown Market 2023 Season starts May 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Downtown Market presented by CDE Lightband will have its 2023 grand opening on Saturday, May 13th at Public Square beginning at 8:00am

The Clarksville Downtown Market is a weekly open-air market featuring farmers and artisans who offer 100% locally grown fresh produce, food items, and handcrafted products. The Market has been running since 2009 and strives to provide an opportunity for customers to connect with local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in our community.

This year, 106 vendors and a variety of food trucks will be featured throughout the season. Additionally, the Market will have special events days during the season.

May 13th – Opening Day- Mother’s Day Gift Wrapping Booth

May 20th – Children’s Entrepreneur Market

May 27th – Memorial Day Market

June 10th – Safety Special Event Day

June 17th – Father’s Day Car Show

June 24th – Pollinator Day

July 1st – Independence Day Celebration

July 8th – Healthy Mind, Healthy Body

July 29th – BBQ Bash

August 5th – Back to School Bash

August 19th – Diversity Awareness

August 26th – Women’s Empowerment Day

September 16th – Honey Maker Madness!

September 23rd – First Day of Fall Festivities

October 7th – Pumpkin Pickin’

October 21st – End of Season Bash

“Our award-winning Downtown Market is back, and better than ever thanks to the hard work of our Parks & Recreation staff,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The return of the market is a sign that summer fun is upon us and local fresh produce is here once again. Come enjoy your Saturday mornings with us downtown throughout the summer, and experience all that local Clarksville vendors have to offer.”

The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from May 13th through October 21st from 8:00am until 12:00pm at Public Square.

Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/302/Clarksville-Downtown-Market or the Clarksville Downtown Market Facebook and Instagram page for parking information, announcements, and updates on special events throughout the season!

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities, and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, and provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails, and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults, and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.