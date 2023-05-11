APSU Track and Field completes first day of ASUN Championship

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field graduate student Kennedi Johnson and senior Kenisha Phillips earned qualifying marks in their respective events, as the Governors wrapped up their first day of the ASUN Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Thursday, at Hodges Stadium.

After finishing eighth in the 400-meter hurdles’ preliminary round, Johnson earned a spot in Saturday afternoon’s final round of the event. Phillips also qualified for Saturday’s 200-meter final after finishing second.

Freshman Sabrina Oostburg began the Govs’ opening day of the ASUN Championships with an 11th-place finish in the hammer throw following a 40.75-meter mark, while freshman Emma finished 13th in the event. Oostburg then wrapped up the Govs’ events in the field with a 13th-place finish in the javelin toss.

Back on the track, graduate student Kyra Wilder and freshman Isis Banks joined Phillips in the 200-meter dash’s primary round and finished 12th and 17th, respectively.

Mikaela Smith’s 4:50.57 1,500-meter run was best for 19th in the event, while Ashley Doyle finished 20th in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 39:02.43.

APSU begins its second day of the ASUN Championship on Friday at 2:00pm with the discus toss.

Day One Results

Hammer

Javelin

400m Hurdles Prelim

Kennedi Johnson (1:04.55, 8th) – qualified

200m Prelim

1,500m Prelim

10,000m

Day Two Schedule

Discus

Long Jump

400m Dash Prelim

100m Dash Prelim

800m Run Prelim