Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County partners with The Home Depot Foundation, Home Builders Institute to support job training for Fort Campbell soldiers

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN has announced a new partnership with the local branch of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), thanks to a generous grant provided by The Home Depot Foundation.

As a member of the DoD Skillbridge Program, HBI is a job skills and construction training hub that works with The Home Depot Foundation for the Path to Pro program, which offers free skilled trades training and certification for service members transitioning into civilian jobs in the skilled trades industry.

Local students from HBI’s Electrical and Carpentry programs are working as a volunteer team to provide skilled labor for Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, which will complete construction on two new homes in May. The grant from The Home Depot Foundation funds the construction of the future home of Tanya, a soon-to-be Habitat for Humanity homeowner.

HBI has worked with Habitat for Humanity on smaller projects, but this is the first time they’ve worked on construction of a new home under a grant from The Home Depot Foundation, which also partners directly with HBI and Habitat for Humanity International.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work alongside transitioning soldiers from Fort Campbell, and we’re hopeful that these HBI students will make some valuable career contacts in addition to the meaningful work they provide to our Habitat partner families,” said Habitat Executive Director Rob Selkow.

In 2018, The Home Depot Foundation and HBI launched their joint skilled trades training program on Fort Stewart military base in Georgia. The program is currently offered on or adjacent to 10 U.S, military bases and provides nearly 1,200 exiting service members tuition-free, hands-on training, and certifications, annually.

“Best-in-class nonprofit partners are what make everything we do at the Foundation possible and when we have the opportunity to connect them with each other, we’re able to make an even greater impact in local communities,” said Sean Vissar, manager of strategic partnerships with The Home Depot Foundation. “We’re thrilled to invest $1.6 million in this important program bringing on-the-job training and access to affordable housing, nationwide.”

“Any time HBI gets the opportunity to work on a Habitat for Humanity project we are excited,” HBI Team Campbell Regional Career Development Coordinator Denise Erickson said. “These projects provide direct, hands-on experience where they see the skills come to while giving back to the surrounding community.”. It also allows our students the opportunity to build a network of contacts inside the industry, which is a priceless resource.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

About The Home Depot Foundation?

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD),?works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit?HomeDepotFoundation.org?and follow us on?Twitter?@HomeDepotFound and on?Facebook?and?Instagram?@HomeDepotFoundation.

About Home Builders Institute

HBI is the nation’s leading provider of skilled trades training and education for the building industry. Through pre-apprenticeship training, certification programs, and job placement services, HBI provides high school students, at-risk youth, veterans, transitioning military personnel, justice-involved youth and adults, and displaced workers with the skills and experience they need to build a career and change their lives.

www.HBI.org