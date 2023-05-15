Clarksville Police Department requests public’s help identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On May 14th, 2023 at approximately 12:25am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 about a robbery that had just occurred at the Exxon gas station located at 3880 Trenton Road.

The clerk reported that a black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, and a face mask just pointed a rifle at her and demanded the money. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect exited the store and ran toward Zaxby’s (next door).

Images of the suspect were obtained from the video security cameras and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person. He is a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information or who has any additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.