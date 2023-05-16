81.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
HomeNewsMontgomery County Highway Department announces River Road to Close at End of...
News

Montgomery County Highway Department announces River Road to Close at End of Month for Construction Work

News Staff
By News Staff
River Road
River Road

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Highway Department will close access for through traffic to River Road from Zinc Plant Road to Dean Road from Tuesday, May 30th, through Friday, June 30th, for construction work.

During that time, the Highway Department will focus on ditch work, guardrail repair, and resurfacing from Zinc Plant Road to Highway 149. The detour route will be the 48/13 bridge.


“We understand this will be an inconvenience for those who regularly travel on that road and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to improve the safety and quality of that area,” said Montgomery County Highway Department Supervisor Jeff Bryant.

For updates on the progress of the project, visit the Montgomery County Highway Facebook page or call 931.648.5740.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Water Outage on Vine Street for Fire Hydrant Replacement
Next articleCumberland Winds Jazz Combo to perform from Great American Songbook at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online