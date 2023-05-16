Montgomery County Highway Department announces River Road to Close at End of Month for Construction Work

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Highway Department will close access for through traffic to River Road from Zinc Plant Road to Dean Road from Tuesday, May 30th, through Friday, June 30th, for construction work.

During that time, the Highway Department will focus on ditch work, guardrail repair, and resurfacing from Zinc Plant Road to Highway 149. The detour route will be the 48/13 bridge.

“We understand this will be an inconvenience for those who regularly travel on that road and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to improve the safety and quality of that area,” said Montgomery County Highway Department Supervisor Jeff Bryant.

For updates on the progress of the project, visit the Montgomery County Highway Facebook page or call 931.648.5740.