65.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 18, 2023
HomeNewsBlanchfield Army Community Hospital holds assumption of responsibility ceremony for Gary Petty
News

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital holds assumption of responsibility ceremony for Gary Petty

News Staff
By News Staff
(Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
(Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty assumed responsibility as U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major from Sgt. Maj. Johnny Thompson during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at BACH on May 16th, 2023, at Fort Campbell.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty you are ready to inherit the mantle of brigade command,” said Col. Vincent Myers, “as we walked the EC, same-day surgery, and other areas of the hospital earlier this morning together, you showed me with your actions, and engagement, that you are ready.”


Petty’s previous assignments not only prepared him but made BACH the right place for him to serve at this point in his career.

“Army Doctrine defines the Army profession as comprised of two mutual supportive communities of practice: The Profession of Arms, and the Army Civilian Corps,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty, “this organization is made up of approximately 85% of a civilian workforce. I thank you all in advance for your support to the Soldiers and look forward to working with you and pulling from your experience during my tenure.”

Thompson formerly served as BACH’s Troop Sergeant Major but has filled in as the senior enlisted leader since December 2022.

The Fort Campbell MEDDAC includes Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, and medical missions on Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and Fort McCoy Wisconsin.

A native of Merritt Island, Florida, Petty enlisted in the United States Army in 1997. His stateside assignments include Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Fort Bliss, Texas. His overseas assignments include Pusan, Korea; Wurzburg, Germany; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Sembach, Germany. CSM Petty’s deployments include Bagram, Afghanistan and Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.


Petty has a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development from the Command and General Staff College; Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College; and an Associate of Arts Degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Previous articleAlmost 700 runners take part in 2023 Queen City Road Race
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online