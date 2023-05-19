Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 19th-22nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is some rain in the weather forecast this weekend for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Today, there is a 20 percent chance of showers from noon until 4:00pm. The high will be 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight wind out of the South a 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, mainly after 4:00am. The precipitation chance is 70 percent. It will be mostly cloudy with a low near 64 degrees.

Saturday will be showers and thunderstorms mainly before 10:00am. There is an 80 percent chance of rain and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. The high will be around 74 degrees.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a low of around 52 degrees. The wind will be out of the North at 5 to 10 mph.

The high will be 78 degrees on Sunday under mostly clear skies. There will be a 5 to 10 mph wind out of the Northeast.

Partly cloudy skies with a low near 55 degrees are expected for Clarksville Sunday night. The wind will be 5 to 10 mph from the North Northeast.

Come Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00pm. It will be mostly sunny with an East wind of 5 to 10 mph. The high will reach 81 degrees.

The low will be 59 degrees Monday night under partly cloudy skies. The low is expected to reach 59 degrees.