Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicates new home to Clarksville family of four

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, was joined by more than 50 friends and supporters to dedicate a new home on Saturday, May 13th in New Providence.

The blessing and key presentation for Estelle Judith Kamsu and her three children resulted from 18 months of work that began in the fall in 2021 when they applied for the Habitat home-buying program.

Several years ago, the Kamsu family was displaced by a house fire and was later denied a home loan due to insufficient income, which is a reality for many lower-income residents in Clarksville.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts noted these challenges in his remarks; “Without Habitat, there’d be very little or no affordable housing being done in Montgomery County,” he said. Pitts also recognized build sponsor Byers & Harvey, Real Estate & Property Management. “When there is a need, Clarksville rises to the challenge, and we thank you.”

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County partners with low-income families to build and buy affordable homes. “Partnership includes attending homeowner education, attending financial counseling, and performing hundreds of volunteer hours, which we call ‘sweat equity,’ said Executive Director Rob Selkow. “We’re grateful for Estelle and her daughters and we know they will be a blessing to the future Habitat homeowners who be their neighbors,” Selkow said.

Todd Harvey, owner of Byers & Harvey presented traditional housewarming gifts of bread and salt “that this home may never know hunger and that life will always have flavor,” and finished by presenting the keys saying, “Welcome to your new home,” to great applause.

Other presenters and speakers at the dedication ceremony included County Commissioner and Habitat Board Member Rashidah Leverett, Real Life Sango Pastor “Freddy T” Wyatt, Sandra Watson, and Amelia Wallace of the local DAR chapter, who presented a family library of book, Margaret Pace of Montgomery County Master Gardeners, who will plant a native Tennessee tree on the property and Christie Crawford and Diane Monte with the Clarksville Quilt Posse, who presented a quilt created by the local volunteer guild.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at (931) 645-4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.