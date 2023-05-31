Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Billy Dunlop Streambank Restoration to begin in June

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Cumberland River Compact, is proud to announce the launch of the Billy Dunlop Streambank Restoration Project.

This significant initiative aims to restore and stabilize 470 feet of degraded stream bank at three points along a segment of the West Fork Red River that runs through Billy Dunlop Park.

The stream bank at these three locations has experienced rapid erosion, resulting in the release of substantial sediment into the river as it flows through the park. Unfortunately, this excessive sedimentation has caused the segment of the stream to fall below the water quality standards set by state and federal government entities.

The Billy Dunlop Streambank Restoration Project will focus on bank stabilization to mitigate sediment loading, ultimately improving water quality and enhancing the aquatic habitat within the West Fork of the Red River.

A primary objective of this restoration project is to encourage the use of existing river access points, ensuring public safety and protecting the river banks and riparian area from ongoing degradation caused by unrestricted access.

By providing clearly-marked access to the Red River, the project aims to create a harmonious environment that balances recreational use with the preservation of the natural ecosystem.

The restoration work is scheduled to commence in early June, signaling a crucial step forward in revitalizing Billy Dunlop Park and its surrounding environment. This collaborative effort between Clarksville Parks and Recreation and the Cumberland River Compact highlights the organizations’ shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the betterment of the local community.

Mekayle Houghton, Executive Director of the Cumberland River Compact, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to partner with the City of Clarksville on this restoration project. Billy Dunlop Park is well-loved and much used by Clarksville residents. As we repair the stream bank and provide clearly marked access to the Red River, the project will improve water quality for all of the people and creatures who live in the Red River watershed.”

The Billy Dunlop Streambank Restoration Project signifies a significant investment in the preservation and enhancement of the local ecosystem, while simultaneously fostering recreational opportunities for the residents of Clarksville. This endeavor aligns with the organizations’ shared vision of creating a sustainable and vibrant community that cherishes and protects its natural resources.

For more information about this project visit: www.cumberlandrivercompact.org/portfolio/oak-grove-west-fork-red-river-restoration-clarksville-tn/

