Roxy Regional Theatre presents Veteran stuntman Corey Eubanks revealing all in STUNT STORIES on July 29th

Clarksville, TN – If you have ever watched an action sequence and wondered “how did they do that,” you will not want to miss professional stuntman Corey Eubanks’ unique behind-the-scenes look at the world of action in STUNT STORIES at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, July 29th, at 7:00pm.

A veteran stuntman in the film and television industry for over thirty-five years and a three-time winner of the Taurus World Stunt Award, Corey Eubanks has literally risked his life performing stunts for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, just to name a few.

Now for the first time, in a special evening hosted by U.S. Army veteran and former stuntman Jeff Bornstein, Corey is disclosing the startling truth about what really took place during the filming of some of the biggest television shows and feature films Hollywood has ever produced, including The Dukes of Hazzard, Fall Guy, The A-Team, Transformers and The Fast and the Furious.

Corey will describe the intimate details of what it was like performing the biggest vehicular stunt in the history of filmmaking when he cannon-rolled a 42,000-lb prison bus at 60 mph during the filming of the mega-hit Fast Five — and show audiences behind-the-scenes footage of this epic, award-winning stunt that has never been seen before by the general public.

Corey will also share some of his amazing stories that reveal what it was like working alongside some of the most successful directors in the film and television industry, including Ron Howard, John Woo, and Michael Bay.

As the youngest stuntman ever employed by Warner Brothers Television, Corey has jumped the world-famous “General Lee” more than any other professional stuntman in the world — and now the famed Dodge Charger from The Dukes of Hazzard will be on display the evening of July 29th outside the Roxy Regional Theatre, courtesy of Domino’s Pizza.

Tickets are $30.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

