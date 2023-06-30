Nashville Sounds continue win streak with 6-2 over Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds (43-34, 3-0) extended their winning streak with a couple of big homers and strong pitching performances in a 6-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds (39-39, 0-3) on Friday night at AutoZone Park. The win gives means Nashville will at the very least split the opening series of the second half.

The Redbirds struck early by stringing together a pair of hits in the first inning. However, rehabbing Brewers starter Jason Alexander (1-0) settled down to get out of the opening frame, then retired nine straight Redbirds. The Sounds were hitless through the first four innings but drew several walks to force Memphis starter Gordon Graceffo to exit early with a high pitch count.

Patrick Dorrian pushed Nashville from one down to two ahead with one swing of the bat. After an Alex Jackson walk and Mike Brosseau single, Dorrian crushed a three-run blast to right, his ninth of the season.

The visitors held a 3-1 advantage through six innings before scoring runs in back-to-back innings late. Josh VanMeter singled home Sal Frelick for Nashville’s fourth tally, then Jackson’s sacrifice fly plated Keston Hiura to make it 5-1. Abraham Toro crushed his third homer of the Triple-A season to right in the eighth, putting the finishing touch on the 6-2 win.

Alexander was effective and efficient in the win, scattering five hits across 5.1 innings. He threw 42 of his 62 pitches for strikes and worked seven groundouts. The trifecta of Tyson Miller, Darrell Thompson and Trevor Megill took control the rest of the way. Miller gave up a run (5 H) with three strikeouts in his 1.2 innings of relief. Thompson tossed a quiet eighth before Megill struck out the side in the ninth for another successful night from the best bullpen in the league.

The Nashville Sounds will try and clinch a series win tomorrow night in the Bluff City. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.00) gets the start for the Sounds. The Memphis Redbirds’ starter will be right-hander Michael McGreevy (5-1, 3.92). The first pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Since June 13th, the Sounds have had the best record (12-3) and most wins in Triple-A.

As a team, the Nashville Sounds has drawn 21 walks over the past three games, the third-most in the International League in the second half. This is compared to the Sounds having the fifth-least free passes in the league throughout the entire season.

Jason Alexander made his second start on his current rehab assignment with the Sounds. In two starts, he is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA (17.2 IP/1 ER) and 1.00 WHIP.

Sounds starters have allowed 1 ER or less in 10 of their last 15 starts, dating back to June 13th.

Alex Jackson has reached base safely in each of his last 10 games, the longest active on-base streak on the team. He’s batting .438 (14-for-32) with 13 runs, 10 RBI, and seven walks since the streak began on June 10.

