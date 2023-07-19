Kentucky Bands, Bourbon & Wine Festival Delights Attendees with Inaugural Event

Oak Grove, KY – The inaugural Kentucky Bands, Bourbon & Wine Festival took place last weekend in Oak Grove, Kentucky, and the event which features distilleries, wineries, and breweries from throughout the state already shows great promise for the future.

This year’s festivities kicked off with ten alcohol vendors and eight food vendors, according to Britnee Ohman of Visit Oak Grove. There was also a great lineup of bands to keep the crowd entertained throughout the day.

Wine, brew, and Bourbon vendors included MB Roland Distillery, Casey Jones Distillery, Hopkinsville Brewing Company, Chenault Vineyards, Hartfield and Co. Distillery, Dueling Grounds Distillery, Carriage House Vineyards, Boucherie Vineyards, and Silver Trail Distillery.

Products were sold by the bottle and by the drink. Sampling was offered at some of the vendor booths.

Food vendors included Chef Jamie’s Food Truck, Wild Bill’s Soda, Soul Fuel BBQ, No Way Jose, Right Choice Concessions, Baby A’s BBQ, and The Peach Cobbler Factory.

Hundreds came out, in spite of looming rain clouds, to try a variety of products. A lot of the buzz centered around the wine slushes from Carriage House, Spencer Ballentine’s century-old family moonshine recipe, and LBL’s Georgette Jones Apple Sin.

Casey Jones and MB Roland drew big crowds, as always. Hartfield and Co. Distillery, Bourbon County, KY’s only distillery was quite popular as well.

A large tent was set up for shade and dining, which gave guests an opportunity to avoid the occasional rain shower and listen to some great live music. Instant Zeal opened the show, with Chelsea Nolan and Livewire performing later in the day.

Ohman says, nearly thirty alcohol vendors have expressed interest in next year’s event, which will once again be set up at the War Memorial Walking Trail, on the grounds of Valor Hall Convention and Event Center.

Next up, will be Visit Oak Grove’s 14th Annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, September 2nd, an afternoon of zip lines, train rides, face painting, and more, culminating with the release of 2,000 butterflies.

For more information, go to www.visitoakgroveky.com.

