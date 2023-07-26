Roxy Regional Theatre announces Registration going on now for Fall 2023 School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the Fall 2023 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

In the Fall 2023 semester, the School of the Arts will continue with a larger group class setting for ages 8 to 18, focused on acting, dance, and improv, culminating in a holiday showcase on the final day.

The fall session runs from August 12th through December 16th. Class meets on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm. (Please note: Class will not meet on September 23rd, October 14th or November 25th.)

Tuition is $125.00/month. Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts for registration and more information. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 11th, and space is limited.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.