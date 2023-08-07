APSU’s Prentice Chandler, Lisa Barron serve at AACTE Leadership Academy

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Prentice Chandler, dean of the Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU), served as a faculty member during the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) Leadership Academy, this week in Denver, Colorado.

Chandler is one of seven university leaders from across the country who joined the AACTE Leadership Academy as faculty members. Dr. Lisa Barron, associate dean of the college, also participated as a speaker.

“I am pleased to be able to share the leadership lessons I have gained from more than 15 years in higher education,” Chandler said. “This experience allows me to network with talented educational leaders. Providing insights to the academy’s participants about developing teams and evolving programs to meet the needs of today’s students is extremely rewarding.”

The AACTE Leadership Academy offers a series of presentations, discussions, and panels centered around the essential skills necessary for achieving success as a leader in teacher preparation. The program equips leaders to handle various challenges and circumstances encountered in higher education settings.

Throughout this immersive week-long event, participants consistently draw upon their collective determination, reflecting on their motivations for engaging in this work and deriving inspiration and insights from one another. The Leadership Academy’s structure is centered around AACTE’s core values, which include diversity, equity, and inclusion; quality and impact; and inquiry and innovation.

Both Chandler and Barron have experience in advancing initiatives at Austin Peay State University centered around these values. This week, the second Grow Your Own Teacher Residency cohort will graduate with bachelor’s degrees from APSU. These graduates will become teachers in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, after working in local classrooms for the past three years as educational assistants.

The APSU Eriksson College of Education team, in establishing the nation’s first registered teacher apprenticeship, has gained valuable insights about developing partnerships, navigating legislative requirements, and funding new initiatives. By working with the AACTE Leadership Academy, Chandler and Barron aim to share these lessons with other educational leaders across the nation, including deans and associate deans, as well as department and program chairs.

“It was very beneficial to meet other educational leaders and exchange best practices,” Barron said. “Interacting with faculty from other educator preparation programs helps us to strengthen our programs at Austin Peay State University and create better opportunities for future teachers.”

AACTE, with over 800 member educator preparation programs, plays a crucial role in elevating the teaching profession through research, advocacy, and professional development. AACTE leaders helped organize a recent congressional briefing to discuss the challenges and opportunities of educator preparation, in which Chandler participated alongside other high-profile higher education leaders.

For more information about the APSU Eriksson College of Education, visit the website.