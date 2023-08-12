APSU Soccer loses exhibition game to Little Rock, 1-0

Little Rock, AR – Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn tallied four saves in her first-career start, but Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer dropped a 1-0 exhibition match to Little Rock, Saturday, at the Coleman Sports Complex.

The Governors fired the first two shots of the day, with the first coming on target and off the right foot of junior Olivia Prock from just inside the penalty box. Fellow junior Alec Baumgardt recorded her first shot of the season in the 12th minute, but the attempt was blocked by a Little Rock defender.

After an Ellie Dreas attempt in the 18th minute, both teams were held without a shot for the final 12 minutes of the 30-minute period.

Freshman goalkeeper Lauryn Berry started the second period and stepped up to make her first-career save in the 34th minute on a shot fired to the left post. Berry made her second and final save in the 47th minute to keep the match scoreless.

The Trojans’ offense tested Bahn and the Governors’ back-line early, firing a shot on target less than two minutes into the final 30-minute period, but the Hendersonville native tacked on her third and fourth save of the afternoon in the 62nd and 75th minute, respectively.

Little Rock scored the day’s lone goal in the 76th minute and, despite a later attempt by Baumgardt, the APSU Govs were unable to answer the score, dropping the 1-0 decision.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University falls to 1-1-1 in exhibition matches under head coach Kim McGowan.

All 24 active players took the pitch during Saturday’s exhibition.

Katie Bahn started in net for the first time in her career. She recorded her first career save in the 13th minute and finished the afternoon with four stops.

Bahn, Carolyne Young, Mackenzie James, and Hannah Zahn all earned starting nods for the first time in their APSU career.

Freshman Lauryn Berry logged 30 minutes in the net for Austin Peay State University, making a pair of saves.

Alec Buamgardt led Austin Peay State University with two shots in the match, the junior midfielder played 45 minutes in the match.

The Governors were 1-4-4 in matches that combined for one-or-fewer combined goals last season.

Olivia Prock and Aniyah Mack fired APSU’s two shots on goal.

*statistics do not count towards a player’s season or career stats due to the match being an exhibition

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

Overall thoughts… “Today was an opportunity to see all of our players. There were good moments of combination play and some learning moments. I’m not too focused on the result of the game. I am more interested in the film it’ll give us to get better.”

On improvements heading into the season… “Moving forward, we need to be more effective in the final third and have a high pass completion. Once we get into a rhythm, the game will open up for us.”

Looking ahead to UT Martin… “I love having our first game at home. I believe our team will keep rising to the standard they need to have and looking forward to a successful season.”

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The 22nd season of Austin Peay State University soccer officially kicks off back home with a Thursday 6:00pm match against UT Martin at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The Governors ended a five-match winless streak against the Skyhawks last season in a 2-0 victory against them which also was the first win of the Kim McGowan Era at APSU.