Tennessee Titans game history against Minnesota Vikings

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings have met only 14 times in the regular season. The Vikings lead the series 9-5, including wins by the Vikings in the most recent matchup at Nissan Stadium and the final four matchups between the clubs at Mall of America Field (Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome).

However, the Titans won the last time they met—their first appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. On September 27th, 2020, the Titans prevailed 31-30 in a game played without fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans used a career-high six field goals by Stephen Gostkowski, and for the eighth game in Titans/Oilers history, the team had a 300-yard passer (321 by Ryan Tannehill), a 100-yard rusher (119 by Derrick Henry) and a 100-yard receiver (118 by Kalif Raymond).

The Vikings traveled to Nissan Stadium to open the 2016 campaign (September 11th, 2016) and escaped with a 25-16 win. The Titans built a 10-0 halftime lead, but ultimately they were undone by three second-half turnovers. The Vikings took the lead in the third quarter on a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Eric Kendricks, and they added a fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter by defensive end Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings began their expansion season in the NFL in 1961, one season after the Oilers helped launch the American Football League. It was not until five seasons into the 1970 NFL-AFL merger that the two teams played their first regular season game against each other.

The first Oilers-Vikings game in 1974 finished with a lopsided score of 51-10 in favor of the Vikings. It is still tied for the 10th biggest defeat in Titans/Oilers history. The Vikings finished that season with a trip to Super Bowl IX.

The 1974 meeting also was the first and only game played by the Oilers at Metropolitan Stadium, which the Vikings would leave in 1982 when the Metrodome opened. At the Metrodome, the Titans managed one win in seven outings. They were victorious there in 1992.

The first time the Vikings played in Tennessee during the regular season was Dec. 26, 1998. On that day, the then-Oilers hosted the Vikings in the regular season finale, a game the Vikings won by a final score of 26-16. In their final time playing at Vanderbilt Stadium, the occasion also marked the final game the team would be called the Oilers. In 1999, Nissan Stadium opened and the team took the name Titans.

Most Recent Matchups

2008 Week 4 • Sept. 28, 2008 • Vikings 17 at TITANS 30

A strong defensive effort allows the Titans to start the season 4-0 for the first time in franchise history. Tennessee limits Vikings running back Adrian Peterson to 80 yards on the ground, forces four turnovers and records four sacks.

Rookie Chris Johnson scores his first career rushing touchdown in the first quarter and adds another with six seconds remaining in regulation to seal the win.

2012 Week 5 • Oct. 7, 2012 • Titans 7 at VIKINGS 30

The Minnesota Vikings score the game’s first 23 points until the Tennessee Titans get on the scoreboard with a fourth-quarter pass from Matt Hasselbeck to Jared Cook. Hasselbeck starts for an injured Jake Locker (shoulder).

Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder passes for two touchdowns, including one to receiver Percy Harvin, who totals 108 yards on eight catches and adds a rushing touchdown. Adrian Peterson rushes for 88 yards for the Vikings.

2016 Week 1 • Sept. 11, 2016 • VIKINGS 25 at TITANS 16

The Titans take a 10-0 halftime lead, but the Vikings score 25 unanswered points in the second half. Marcus Mariota completes two touchdown passes to DeMarco Murray. The Vikings score both of their touchdowns on defense, the first a 77-yard interception return by linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The Tennessee defense limits Minnesota’s offensive scoring to four made field goals in six attempts. Adrian Peterson is held to 31 yards on 19 carries.

2020 Week 3 • Sept. 27, 2020 • TITANS 31 at Vikings 30

Stephen Gostkowski boots a game-winning 55-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, hitting his sixth field goal in six attempts. Ryan Tannehill passes for 321 yards, while wide receiver Kalif Raymond sets a career-high with 118 yards on three catches, including 44- and 61- yard receptions. Derrick Henry rushes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans defense forces three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery). The Vikings are led by Dalvin Cook’s 181 rushing yards, the most against the Titans since Melvin Gordon’s 196 for San Diego on November 6th, 2016. Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson has 175 receiving yards on seven passes from Kirk Cousins (251 passing yards).