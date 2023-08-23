Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court Going Strong

Montgomery County, TN – On August 22nd, 2023 in its 11th year and second Phase V Ceremony of 2023, Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court continues to be an impactful program in the lives of active duty military and veterans.

Fifteen veterans and active-duty soldiers celebrated the completion of the Phase V Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) Program in a room full of family, friends, and supporters including the VTC Team, VTC mentors, and VTC participants in the earlier phases of the program.

During the ceremony, each participant shared stories about their experience with VTC and regularly addressed and encouraged the participants currently in the program. Though they varied in age, appearance, and military status, those who completed today’s Phase V Ceremony all said they used alcohol to mask a variety of emotions and trauma.

One active duty soldier expressed gratitude for Fort Campbell’s support and encouragement of the program. A young man, who read Psalm 23, described how alcohol imprisoned him in hellish depression, but that his relationship with God now provided everything he needed. According to another man, he had been living in a constant haze for years, describing how alcohol made nothing better, but only worse.

A female veteran explained how drinking became a normal method of drowning sorrows and triggers. Being sober and clean with trauma can be done emphasized a male veteran who explained that life without alcohol was a new beginning.

A second female veteran stated that the DUI experience was the most humiliating and humbling moment of her life but also saved her from alcohol, saying it was a turning point after hitting rock bottom.

Another veteran who described his traumatic childhood shared how grateful he was that he did not hurt anyone from his DUI. Regardless of the speaker, there was a connection between their stories of overcoming alcohol and their gratitude for everyone involved in the VTC program.

Judge Kenneth Goble, who brought the program to Montgomery County and serves as the VTC judge said, “It takes a lot to lay your heart out on the line like this. I am proud of them. I’d also like to thank all of the attorneys who bring people to VTC because they realize it’s the best opportunity for their clients.”

Director of the Veterans Treatment Court Edward Moss added, “You are all special and important. Think about all the good you are going to do in life.”

Moss recognized Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, and the VTC volunteer mentors for their continued support.

The following 15 participants were recognized at the ceremony: Francesca Applewhite, Robert Avery, Shedrick Bables, Diana Baer, Gerald Black, Justice Bowyer, Luke Chowning, Hunter Crum, Jii Espinosa, David Garcia, Daniel Haley, Timothy Hamric, Katy Hartsgrove, Kayla Marmolejo, and Jessica Roberts.

The Montgomery County VTC serves those who willingly sacrificed for our country and find themselves involved in the criminal justice system by providing needed treatment and services under judicial supervision to restore veterans to their positive status within our community. Info on the Montgomery County VTC Program can be found at mcgtn.org/vtc.