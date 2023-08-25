APSU names Dale Pickard as Department of Theatre and Dance chair

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters recently named associate professor Dale Pickard as the new chair of the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance. With a career spanning both academic and professional spheres of theater and dance, she brings a wealth of experience to the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dale Pickard as the new chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance,” said Dr. Buzz Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters. “With her extensive experience and innovative spirit, Dale is poised to lead our department into a new era of artistic excellence and creative growth.”

Pickard earned her Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in lighting design from the University of Virginia in 2011. Her journey in the world of academia and theater began at Christopher Newport University and Virginia Intermont College in Virginia. She has since contributed her expertise to theaters across the U.S., from California to Maine, showcasing her technical skill and creativity.

Most recently, Pickard left her mark on Northern Illinois through her collaboration with Festival 56. Her multifaceted career has empowered her with insights and perspectives that she aims to use to drive the future of the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Pickard joined Austin Peay State University in 2017 and has already made significant contributions to the department. Her vision for the department resonates with the ongoing changes and challenges in the world of live entertainment.

“The world of live entertainment is facing some interesting challenges right now, and it’s an exciting time to evaluate how our department will face these hurdles,” Pickard said. “There’s enormous opportunity for growth in the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance. I’m excited to work with my fellow faculty members to create and develop innovative ways to teach and produce theatre and dance performances in the years to come.”

About APSU Department of Theatre and Dance

The Department of Theatre and Dance is a training program that focuses on the professional skills expected on any stage, set, studio, audition or in any dance company.

Students can earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting, dance, design, musical theatre or stage management; as well as a Bachelor of Arts in theatre or dance.